To the editor — Impact of an AR-15 triggered high-velocity bullet on a child's body? "Cavitation." Ripping a cavity, liquifying organs as tissue ripples, powdering bone, exit holes the size of an orange. Head shots are decapitations, blowing bodies apart.
Forty five in a minute. In Uvalde, parental DNA was necessary to identify their children. "America's rifle," says the NRA.
The makers, sellers, pols, judges, owners all know. Here's what we know: They are a Greek chorus shamelessly wafting their siren song, a citizen-warrior-weapon chant that possessing military killing machines is the patriotic constitutional golden fleece on America's glory road to peace and security.
They build-deal-authorize-sanction-buy-commit the crime. Destroying children, breaking survivors. They own it. Now they fix it.
Can't hide behind the Second, fun at the range. Survivors have already heard that. Plus the pops, thuds, screams. This chorus must voluntarily unclick their death rays, gather those on shelves, in vaults, streets and return them all to Lucifer.
This time the target's on their heart, their head. No cover, no camo. Good guys with guns? Cease fire. Range is cold. Lock and load the courage of your convictions.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley