To the editor — I was a member of the Board of Trustees at Pacific Northwest University (PNWU) for the first 13 years of its existence. In that role, I had the pleasure of working closely with Angie Girard.
Angie assumed responsibility for all things at the school related to accreditation, which is the lifeblood of any institution of higher education. It is a massive and complex undertaking. It involves large numbers of people. It requires outstanding communication and organizational skills. It is evidence-driven. It takes years of effort to achieve, and ongoing effort to maintain.
Angie exceeded all expectations! PNWU has achieved numerous accreditation milestones over the years, often in record time. She has helped to solidify the university’s reputation for excellence.
As with most large and worthwhile undertakings, the path has not always been smooth and straight. Angie has proven to be an astute judge of the currents, and leads change when needed. Often that has required her to speak truth to power.
These are important skills that Angie will deploy to our advantage as a county commissioner.
DR. MIKE MAPLES
Yakima