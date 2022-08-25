To the editor — Campaigning is hard and earning the trust of voters takes time. Incumbents have a distinct advantage during election season because of name recognition, prior campaign contributions and infrastructure to launch a re-election bid. Incumbents enjoy these advantages regardless of how ineffective they have been during their term.
These facts make the performance of Angie Girard for Yakima County commissioner District 1 that much more impressive. She did not start campaigning until after the primary had started and many ballots had already been submitted. Angie’s professional background, community experience, willingness to listen and genuine passion for Yakima convinced over 2,000 voters to trust her as a write-in candidate and put her name on the General Election ballot.
Now, over the next few months, I challenge every voter in Yakima County District 1 to give Angie Girard a chance. Watch and listen to see for yourself how Angie doesn’t claim to know every answer but promises to listen to all of Yakima so that she can help craft solutions to the issues that matter most to our community.
If you’re ready for a change and want a humble leader who believes in the power of working together — consider Angie Girard.
SAM JOHNSON
Yakima