To the editor — I’m writing to endorse Angie Girard for Yakima County commissioner, District 1. I’ve known and worked with Angie for more than five years.
We can have legitimate disagreement on key issues that divide our country and the world, but what we should strive for in our local leaders is someone grounded in good governance, and Angie has this quality.
Angie has a passion for and decades of experience in policy development, running effective meetings, strategic planning, and seeking input from those impacted by decisions.
I have no doubt she will serve Yakima County with transparency and common sense, and follow through with the commitments she makes.
Please join me in voting for Angie Girard for county commissioner.
JAMESON WATKINS
Yakima