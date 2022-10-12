To the editor — Please vote for Angie Girard. In her role as county commissioner, she will do her homework and use science to protect the public health and prevent our county from being a dumping ground for the west side of the state.
Angie grew up in Yakima and understands the struggles that so many of our neighbors in Yakima have to break out of poverty and get an education. As a competent administrator, she has helped build a successful medical school at Pacific Northwest University, of which many of the graduates have stayed in our area to meet the medical needs of this underserved community.
I support Angie Girard for Yakima County commissioner Position 1 because she cares for all the people of Yakima, not just a single constituency.
SARA CATE
Yakima