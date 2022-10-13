To the editor — It has always interested me that we have such concern about the U.S. presidential and senatorial elections, yet show less concern about our local elections for county and city officials who have more impact on our daily lives.
In light of this, I would like to introduce and recommend Angie Girard for county commissioner of District 1.
Angie has been director of accreditation and compliance at Pacific Northwest University in Yakima. In this position she has developed leadership and administrative skills that would serve us well if she were a county commissioner.
Through her association with the university, she has learned to depend on facts, science, and real data and truths to make her decisions — apparently a novel approach to some on the current county commission.
In these challenging times we need someone like Angie more than ever. She will help guide Yakima County in a positive, informed, intelligent and compassionate manner in the years ahead.
A worthy candidate for county commissioner, vote for Angie.
Thank you.
JOHN K. BOUCHER
Yakima