To the editor — I have known Angie Girard since I retired in 2012 from my position as an elementary principal and got involved in local Democratic party activities. She impressed me immediately as a smart, sensitive and hardworking person.
When she started our Yakima Democratic Women's group, it was clear that Angie valued the diversity and diverse opinions of those who attended. She has a unique ability to practice and teach collaboration while encouraging people to speak their truth.
These are skills we need from the elected leaders in our county. We need people who have the necessary vision and dedication to improve quality of life for everyone in our community.
Angie Girard is one of those people, and I hope you will join me in supporting her for Yakima County commissioner, District 1.
SHARON ALLEN
Yakima