To the editor — I am looking for intellect, ingenuity, integrity, efficiency, hard work and non-partisanship in our county commissioners.
Angie Girard has demonstrated all of these qualities, and more, in her work with Pacific Northwest University. Unfortunately, the incumbent has exhibited little of these important character traits in her short term in office.
Let’s get back to a county commission that serves the business and interests of the people of the county and not the interests of party or personal ideology.
Let’s elect Angie Girard to the Yakima County Commission, District 1.
BILL BOSCH
Yakima