To the editor — Although I find both Amanda McKinney and Angie Girard capable of understanding complex issues, and dedicated, Girard is the better candidate.
Last winter my neighbors and I met with Commissioner McKinney regarding problems at the DTG landfill. After we explained our concerns about toxic gases and risks to groundwater, we hoped she would support asking DTG for core samples of the landfill.
McKinney rejected this immediately, saying it would cost DTG too much, ignoring the far higher costs of potentially contaminating our groundwater.
When we asked about implementing an out-of-county host fee, which would cost Yakima County residents nothing, extend the landfill life and raise revenue to ensure compliance, McKinney didn’t think the commissioners had the authority to create a host fee.
No taxing authority? Really? Commissioner McKinney has been asked in three candidate forums if she would support this measure. In the first two forums, she obfuscated. Last week, after other candidates expressed general support, she finally expressed willingness to look into it.
In contrast, the first time I spoke with Angie Girard about the landfill problems, she immediately understood the need. Yakima County needs a commissioner interested in solving problems, in a transparent way, not protecting west-side businesses.
NANCY LUST
Yakima