To the editor — I am writing to express my support for Angie Girard, who is running for the position of county commissioner for District 1.
I have known Angie for a number of years and respect her for her intelligence, compassion, common sense, and her deep commitment to our community.
I have had serious concerns about some of the decisions made by our current commissioners over the past few years. I also feel that their personal agendas have often gotten in the way of their making sensible choices for our county as a whole.
I strongly believe that Angie Girard would be more open and inclusive in her processes and would serve District 1 with distinction. Please look up her positions on the issues we face and see if you agree that we should choose her in the upcoming election over her opponent.
NICOLA BOCEK, MD
Yakima