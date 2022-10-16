To the editor — Yakima County deserves representatives who work together to improve our communities. That’s why I’m voting for Angie Girard for commissioner in District 1 and rooting for Dulce Gutierrez (District 2) and LaDon Linde (District 3). This team will get stuff done!
The current team of commissioners has been saddled with internal conflict, self-inflicted legal challenges and contentious interactions. It’s time to move away from conflict and toward solutions.
For decades, according to County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, Yakima County has rated lowest in health outcomes. Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the most ER visits of any hospital in the state. Our current ratio of residents to primary care physicians is 1,430:1. Child poverty, substance use disorder, poor air quality and lack of affordable, stable housing are urgent issues. We need commissioners who work for all residents, regardless of demographic or political affiliation.
Angie was steadfast in her leadership during the pandemic. From the start of her campaign, she has worked diligently to gather input from those of us who live and work in Yakima County. I believe that she will be a responsive, solutions-oriented county commissioner. If you live in District 1, I hope that you will join me and vote for Angie Girard.
STACIE MAREZ
Yakima