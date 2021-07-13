To the Editor -- To all the front-line and medical workers, thank you for all you have done for the last year.
My husband had to go into a rehab facility because of amputations the end of August. Naturally, we were concerned about COVID. The place we chose was where I had spent time after a knee replacement 10 years ago.
It was a very positive experience.
Through the fall and winter we visited on ours phones through the window. Because we live 75 miles away from Yakima, I came in only once a week.
Once the vaccine was available, we were excited that we were going to get to see each other in person when we were both vaccinated. That, however, did not happen. Whenever an employee tested positive everything was shut down. This happened repeatedly.
If you work in health care or the medical field, do you stop and think about all the lives you affect by not getting vaccinated? Those in health care facilities need human contact for healing, especially with those they love. What is stopping businesses and care facilities from making a COVID vaccination a condition of employment?
For health care workers refusing to get vaccinated, perhaps you should consider a different profession.
JAYNE TURNER
Packwood