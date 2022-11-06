To the editor — On Aug. 18, Sen. Mitch McConnell blurted the quiet part loud: "Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome" of an election.
Sen.. Rick Scott whispered his "strategic disagreement," insisting they forgo "quality " and "candidate " in the same sentence, and to "pipe down."
Quality-lite, quasi-candidates? On Sept. 1, President Biden stood in Independence Square and reported DNA (DoNotAnswer) analysis test results: MAGA (MustAlwaysGarbleArtfully) Republicans!
Outraged by the energizing kaleidoscopic diversity of "We the People "formulated in our Constitution, MAGAs bivouac into their gerrymandered bunkers to entertain fellow cultish shut-ins of all ages with a burlesque/vaudeville featuring circular reasoning, conspiracy fever-heats, vote fraud evidentiary flatulence, fascism folklore, QAnon catechisms, secession scenarios, Foxhole News post-truth money-spinner/echo chambers, disempowerment/grievance pity parties, flag flaunties, antebellum mythologies, rogue militia buffoonery, camp meeting glossolalia bid, calling their only platform plank, "votes don't count."
Regardless, "truth is marching on." Americans, honoring Mr.Lincoln, will unsheath a "terrible swift sword," in a democratic vote for "quality," and deliver a "righteous sentence " for democracy in Nov. 8.
MAGAs? Shadow-puppet their by-invitation-only summer patriot wake, "Pipedownity."
JOHN EUTENEIER
Naches