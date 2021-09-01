To the editor -- Despite all the doom and gloom surrounding us, good and generous people continue to help and encourage those who need help. Health care workers continue to administer vaccinations and care for the sick and injured, firefighters continue to work beyond fatigue to control fires that jeopardize our lives and homes; agencies, organizations, the faith community and individuals provide services and resources for people experiencing homelessness and personal crises.
Shelves are stocked with the goods we need. We can enjoy meals from our favorite restaurants. We can buy a peach or apple from local orchards, wine from local wineries. We can enjoy art and music created by the talented people who live in our valley.
I am proud to live in Yakima and know that we live in a caring community.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima