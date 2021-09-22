To the editor -- When citizens put on the uniform, they swear to uphold the Constitution. Gen. Milley violated that oath.
Dictatorships use the military to control the people. Republics and democratic governments, control the military with civilian oversight and control. Gen. Milley performed like a dictatorial leader, choosing himself over the duly elected civilian commander in chief, politically without evidence of wrongdoing.
The constitutional path for Gen. Milley was a letter of resignation in which he articulates his concerns to the Congress, in particular the House of Representatives. They have the responsibility of impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors. Additionally, if he questions the competence of the president, Gen. Milley sends his letter to the chief of staff for consideration by the Cabinet for application of the 25th Amendment.
What Gen. Milley actually did was insurrection, bordering on outright treason. He protected no one in this country. He performed unprofessionally and should face court martial and summary dismissal as a traitor to his oath and uniform. Further charges and consequences are appropriate under considerations.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish