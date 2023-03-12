To the editor — Just want to thank the people who are committed to protecting our children from history that might make them uncomfortable.
We would not want children to have a tarnished view of the American Experience — they might abandon the heroes of the Confederacy and the wild west. They might get an unflattering view of the barons of industry. They might find heroes among those who fought for justice for the Japanese interned, the Native Americans slaughtered or those who crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
Our children might discover that there are heroes like Judy Heumann and Dolores Huerta. They might learn about Anne McCarty Braden, Ralph Lazo and Harry Ueno. (If you don’t know who they are perhaps your school protected you from knowing about them.)
Our children might find the courage to call out abuse. People who bully the weak will become very uncomfortable. Next thing you know, the children will be emulating people of character and courage, they will hear the sound of racist comments at the basketball game and tell those people to stop, which will make them uncomfortable.
So “thank you” to all raising another generation in ignorance. Be sure to give the donation they are urgently requesting.
TORY FIEDLER
Selah