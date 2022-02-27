To the editor -- I am 33 years old and I like snail mail. I like stamps, envelopes, postcards, packages and wax seals.
I am old enough that I even had real pen pals when I was child. I only knew these kids, one in Milwaukee and one in Malta, via the letters we exchanged.
Today, my life continues to be made richer by the cards and letters I send and receive.
This is why I am so incensed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision to contract with Oshkosh Defense for over 150,000 new postal vehicles that are primarily gasoline-powered. This replacement of the postal fleet is an opportunity to reduce the carbon footprint of the USPS and advance the public’s familiarity with electric vehicles.
Climate change is already here. One way we can still make a difference is by demanding that public agencies like the USPS demonstrate leadership when it comes to reducing carbon emissions.
Sadly, Postmaster De”Killjoy” is ruining everything I cherish about sending mail by failing to electrify the fleet.
KEALLY CIESLIK
Yakima