To the editor — As a person who spent 16 years working for a federal law enforcement agency, I highly recommend Wes Gano for District Court judge.
Unlike his opponent, Wes has been a part of our community his entire life. Wes knows the issues that are unique to our county.
He genuinely cares about Yakima County and serving our community. He has demonstrated this by volunteering in our community to those in need.
We need people of integrity like him on the bench. His professional background and 32 years of experience make him the perfect candidate.
Please stand with me in voting for Wes Gano for District Court judge.
SUZANNE MUDRA
Yakima