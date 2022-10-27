To the editor — I am voting for Wes Gano for District Court judge.
I have been a practicing attorney for 25 years. During that time I have had protection order and dissolution cases against Wes. I have seen him on the bench in the Selah Municipal Court as well as in the District Court.
He has worked as a prosecutor for the city of Yakima and has defended defendants throughout the state in both Superior and District courts. He also represents a number of businesses.
The breadth of his experience for a 32-year lawyer is astounding. He will be an asset to our bench and I hope you will join me voting for Wes Gano for District Court judge.
SHAWN MURPHY
Yakima