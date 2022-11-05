To the editor — I endorse Wes Gano as our next Yakima County District Court judge.
I have known Mr. Gano for nearly 25 years. As an attorney in private practice, I have represented clients in many family-law cases where Mr. Gano represented the other party. I also appeared before Mr. Gano as presiding judge in Selah Municipal Court, representing clients in court.
Mr. Gano applies the law relying upon a practical, common-sense approach. Mr. Gano knows the law, knows our community, and he has my vote for Yakima County District Court judge.
ELLEN McLAUGHLIN
Yakima