To the editor — I am writing to express my support for Wes Gano for Yakima County District Court.
I have known Wes for 32 years, having worked with him when he first started out as a lawyer, and then for several years working for him as a paralegal. When I worked for Wes in his private practice, he also sat as the judge in Selah, and also pro tem in Yakima District Court.
Having grown up in this community, he is well known and respected for his honesty and integrity by not only his clients, but peers — not to mention anyone who worked for him. He was 100% an aggressive advocate for all of his clients. He never hesitated to pick up the phone when someone, anyone, called for his help in any legal matter.
I believe the most important traits that Wes has, his honesty and his fairness, together with his vast experience sitting not only as a judge, but practicing law in our community, are the traits we need for a great judge.
Please join me in voting for Wes. He would be a great asset to the court as well as the citizens of Yakima County.
DARLENE BROWNLEE
Tieton