To the editor — Integrity, ethics and courage are essential character traits for a person seeking to serve our community as a judge. As a veteran who served in Iraq with our nation’s finest men and women, I understand the meaning of such words.
Wes Gano is the judicial candidate in this election who truly embodies these essential values.
Mr. Gano is the only candidate who was born and raised in our community. As such, he understands the needs of our community. Despite his busy schedule and successful law practice, Mr. Gano devoted countless volunteer hours to community service.
As a pro tem judge, Mr. Gano repeatedly demonstrated his courage to make tough decisions. I am proud to support Wes Gano for District Court judge. I encourage everyone who believes that character matters to cast your vote for Mr. Wes Gano for District Court judge.
THOMAS HANLON
Zillah