To the editor — I have had the pleasure of working with Wes Gano over the past two decades. He and I have had countless cases against each other during that time.
Wes is an honest, diligent and fierce advocate for his clients while at the same time being professional, respectful and reasonable.
I have always found Wes to be an attorney who is reliable and does what he says he is going to do. Having practiced before many judges in my 26 years of practice, I can tell you that Wes has the temperament, demeanor and intelligence to be an excellent judge for Yakima County.
He has a love for the Yakima Valley and the residents there that follows him wherever he goes. He is respected by attorneys and judges alike both in Yakima County and around the state.
Yakima County has a great opportunity to elect an excellent attorney to the bench. I encourage you to vote for Wes Gano as your next District Court judge.
JIM DENISON
Ellensburg