To the editor — I am writing in enthusiastic support of Wes Gano for Yakima County District Court judge.
I have known Wes both personally and professionally for most of my life. Professionally, I have dealt with Wes on many matters on a diverse range of matters. In working with Wes I have found him to be thoughtful, diligent, practical and intelligent.
These characteristics are not only essential for being an outstanding lawyer, but also are critical for a judge. In addition, Wes has deep family roots within our community.
All of these characteristics will make Wes an outstanding judge. Please join me in support of Wes Gano for Yakima County District Court judge.
MICHAEL J. THORNER
Yakima