To the editor — Well, I see Walmart is installing gas pumps at their Nob Hill store.
Didn't see anything in the news about it, no environmental impact statement or anything.
Seems like in the original design plan for Walmart the gas pumps were deemed unsafe for polluting Wide Hollow Creek. What changed? The creek hasn't moved.
Seems like traffic revisions would have to be made to accommodate more traffic. City paying for that again. This project sure has been kept under the radar.
JOE SHELTON
Yakima