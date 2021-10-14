To the editor -- This letter is in response to Kay Funk’s letter to the editor that was written in incredibly poor taste. You are a supposed leader in this community? Ma’am, your inflammatory statements and outright attack regarding local citizens in our community are not only classless, but also show that you have poor leadership and communication skills. Trying to paint a group of people as those who would propose or endorse a thought process of “Who would Jesus shoot?” proves my point.
I do hope that you are taking some kind of leadership building classes or workshops in order to outgrow your instigative and abhorrent communication. If not, maybe you need to invest in this training. You are obviously lacking vital skills.
Furthermore, if thoughtfulness and integrity are your goals, you’re a few football fields short.
BRECK OBERMEYER
Yakima