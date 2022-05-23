To the editor — There always has been more than one point of view with conflicting interests. We used to listen to each other and find a way to work together. Today not so much.

Politicians are losing the art of persuasion, instead using bare-knuckle coercion to bully both allies and opponents. Now politicians rarely break rank with their political party. Our voting and other rights we thought were protected in our republic’s Constitution are slipping away, edging us ever closer to authoritarianism. Electing one isn’t unthinkable.

Do economies under authoritarians do better? In an MIT study of 184 countries in the period of 1960 to 2010, there were 71 countries that became more democratic. Over 25 years their economies improved 20%. Even though democracies tax and invest more.

Other studies have come to similar conclusions.

Makes sense. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, I visited Germany. The fence separating east and west had come down, but you could still tell the difference. The east, where the leaders were authoritarian bullies, was in a state of disrepair with a sense of hopelessness; the west, where people were free to speak up and persuade, prosperity and pride was everywhere.

DON HINMAN

Yakima