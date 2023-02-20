To the editor — As a single mother of two school-aged children, having free school meals for my children has been incredibly important for my family. With increased prices and rising costs of living, it is a constant struggle to provide for my children, and knowing that they will have a complete meal at school is an enormous relief.
The Yakima Valley is filled with hard-working families who want the best for children. That's one of the reasons why I’m an advocate with Save the Children Action Network, because I know that many families like mine need help to make sure that their children have access to the nutritious food they need to do well at school.
I want to kindly ask our state leaders to support SB 5339/ HB 1238 and ensure access to universal free school meals throughout Washington, so that all families can experience the same relief that I have. As a parent, knowing my children are being fed a complete and nutritious meal when I'm at work gives me the faith and hope that one day my children will be successful in life — with a higher education and job that pays them better than the one I have.
ARACELY CHAIDEZ
Sunnyside