Fraud — whether civil or criminal — must meet precise legal definitions.
For months, Yakima County claimed it had to return unspent rental assistance money to the feds simply because it wasn’t prepared to handle such large amounts of money.
Now, suddenly, Commissioner Amanda McKinney claims a contractor’s fraud detection system caused the program delays.
But, she adds, “We caught fraud!”
Commissioner, you owe us more than undocumented generalities.
What were the “altered documents” involved in this fraud?
What were the “other” fraudulent attempts?
How did you arrive at the fraud dollar totals?
The contractor used by Yakima County claims it helped Spokane County spend 100% of its rent assistance money. (https://tinyurl.com/6sdyrzmp)
So, did the contractor fail Yakima County? Or did Yakima fail on its own?
Commissioner, you’re making accusations of criminal or civil fraud against applicants for rental assistance.
Since you’ve also suggested the fraud detection process caused the delays that forced return of assistance money to the feds (denying millions in support to those in actual need), you owe Yakima taxpayers proof of your accusations and claims.
You campaigned on transparency, Commissioner.
Show us the facts and figures. Prove your fraud accusations.
J.D. EDWARDS
Yakima