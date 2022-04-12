To the editor -- In response to Jay Grandy's opinion regrading Fox News: I couldn't tell if it was serious or a satire!

Fox's owner, Rupert Murdock, admitted it's not really a news program, but an entertainment show. That's why Tucker Carlson, Hannity, Fox and Friends are NOT held accountable for anything they say on the air; it's purely entertainment with large numbers of viewers being the goal -- all for MONEY!

Presenting facts, telling the truth and disseminating actual news events are not part of their mission statement. That's to keep them from being sued for telling half-truths, outright lies and promoting conspiracy theories.

So, thank you very much, Yakima Herald, for not getting sucked into the rabbit hole -- and remaining the type of journalism that the Yakima Valley can trust!

We love reading the news on our iPads as well as in print! Keep it up!

LYNETTE RODRIGUEZ

Sunnyside