To the editor — It is with great joy that we celebrate our Fourth of July Independence. Every morning as I drive on the land of my mothers to ready for our fireworks sales, I reflect on many fond family memories — bringing food, laughter and a time to just look at our children and see how they've grown.

Thank you to our customers. Stay healthy and continue to honor your military family and give thanks to our creator for many blessings on our homeland. And continue to pray for those in the Ukraine.

JENNIE HONANIE

Wapato