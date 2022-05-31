To the editor — As more carnage rips our hearts, many are labeling it “senseless.” Although tragic, it is not senseless when weighed against one inescapable fact: the United States is the most violent nation on Earth.

As the camps cue their predictable rhetoric (“ban guns,” “more guns,” “mental health” etc.) we’re not talking about this.

If we have the will to do something, I have four suggestions:

Cut the U.S. military budget in half, and half again. Bring our troops home, and stop glorifying violence as a solution. Repeal the Second Amendment, since it has been thoroughly distorted from its original intention, and enact robust restrictions on profiting off violence. Also put to rest this silly notion that the threat of more violence will lead to less violence. Hold media (traditional and social) accountable for their incitements to violence and profits derived therefrom. Tucker Carlson doesn’t actually care about his freedom of speech, he only cares about his profits. Take them away. Shift municipal budgets away from violent social control (police officers) and toward more human services (peace officers.) Stop trying to solve all problems with violence.

These kinds of steps might actually help change our culture of violence.

KEN JONES

Yakima