Founding Fathers knew nation’s freedom would hinge on integrity
To the editor — Because so many people refer to the Constitution to support their perspective, I thought I would read some of the documents upon which our country is governed. My book, “American Historical Documents,” contains some thoughts and quotations that remind of us of our nation’s beginnings.
When the Founding Fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Articles of Confederation as the basis of how the United States would be run, they assumed that men of integrity would be in charge. Hamilton’s support for the adoption of the Constitution is in the collection of papers published under the name, “The Federalist.” He warns of what might impede carrying out the provisions made in the Constitution.
His warnings are timely in today’s turmoil. He writes, “… that vigor of Government is essential to the security of liberty … and that a dangerous ambition more often lurks behind the specious mask of zeal for the rights of man.”
Our first president, George Washington, in his impressive and scholarly Inaugural Address, talks about, “… a reverence for the characteristic rights of freemen and a regard for the public harmony … .” In his Farewell Address he talks about the different geographical parts of our nation and the value of Union and that “… continuance of the Union a primary object of Patriotic desires.” He states, “ ‘Tis substantially true, that virtue and morality is a necessary spring of popular government …” and we need to “… guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism.”
Since the Founding Fathers could not have foreseen today’s complex world, amendments have been made and should continue to assure we strive on being the nation envisioned in 1776.
We now know what happens when men and women of integrity are not in charge.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima