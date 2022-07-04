To the editor — At last, a respite from political discourse.

Some people who know me wonder about my obsession with “brown spirits.” I will deny vehemently that I have a drinking problem, but will readily admit that I do go a little overboard on collecting. Even though my cultural roots run deep into Scotch/Irish ancestry, my lineage traveled through parts of the South, mainly Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Now any respectable whisky (whiskey) aficionado knows that the distillation of bourbon (a truly American spirit) has certain requirements that differ greatly from rye, Scotch, Irish, Tennessee, Canadian, Japanese or blended American whiskeys. All bourbons are whiskey, but not all whiskeys are bourbon.

Having had the opportunity to travel extensively throughout Kentucky, where 95% of bourbon is distilled, aged and bottled, my wife and I have realized that we have become “bourbon snobs.” I write this not to flaunt my knowledge of bourbon, but instead to encourage those with an interest in American history to explore how closely the history of bourbon is tied to the history of our country. Immigration, migration, taxation, scandals, politics, great fortunes won and lost, all tied to the history of bourbon.

Grab a book, a dram and enjoy! Cheers!

RON LIVINGSTON

Yakima