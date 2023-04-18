To the editor — Summer fun is just around the corner. However, we must also face the reality of the imminent wildfire smoke that now often plagues our summers in the Pacific Northwest.
Thankfully, there is a unique federal-state partnership underway in Washington called the Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) that could be a model for the rest of the country to implement best practices for effective forest management and preventing catastrophic wildfires.
GNA was authorized by Congress in the 2014 Farm Bill to equip state and local agencies with the ability to enter into agreements with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. In northeast Washington, a group of public and private partners in the Colville National Forest is making use of the GNA by allowing timber contractors to bear the costs of the environmental analysis, in exchange for a contract with federal agencies to perform the harvesting and restoration work.
Projects to reduce wildfire risk through forest thinning and controlled burns, are central to this project which benefits all Washingtonians. We should build upon the GNA to accomplish important forest restoration projects. Congress should pass the “Root and Steam Project Authorization Act” to aid the health of our environment and communities.
JORDAN HANSEN
Ephrata