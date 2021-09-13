To the editor -- I am the main breadwinner for my family of six. I’m now under a vaccine mandate due to Gov. Inslee’s most recent proclamation. I’m required to get a vaccine that I oppose based on moral, religious, philosophical and medical grounds, or lose my job. Two of my four reasons “may” qualify for an exemption. I have to submit my reasons for review to see if they are “good enough” for me to be allowed to have a say about what goes into my body.
I understand that there may be some good reasons for getting the vaccine, but at a fundamental level, does the government, or anyone else, have a legitimate right to violate a person’s body against their will just because they don’t agree with their views, or think those views are flawed?
Think about it … when someone violates another person’s body against their will, we refer to this as rape. How is a forced or coerced vaccine anything other than medical rape? It’s a fundamental mental, emotional, and physical violation of that person. It’s the act of an egregious bully forcing their will on them.
No one should be put in this position, especially by their own government.
JOEL HARVEAUX
Zillah