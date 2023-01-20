To the editor — The Toppenish School Board needs to honestly address the issues Superintendent John Cerna has created during his reign.
Multiple lawsuits: each alleging, and, in one case, apparently finding, wrongdoing and the breaking of contract by the superintendent. One not only exposed the alleged grooming and manipulation of a student at the hands of his son and daughter-in-law, but also seemed to expose that he is willing to break the law and his obligation to report such abuse to the authorities.
In the state audit, we learn that the superintendent has taken advantage of the lack of school board leadership to his fiscal advantage. They have allowed Cerna to work for the better part of a decade without a contract; have given him two yearly pay raises; paid for his travel and a VIP Lounge membership. Of the thousands of dollars the state found he was erroneously given by the board, they asked that he repay a little over $20,000.
The district says “We do what’s best for kids.” Where in the $310,000 Cerna made in each of the past two years is the thought for the kids in our community? Where is the accountability to our community?
Do the right thing. Fire John Cerna.
JEANINE BATOR
Toppenish