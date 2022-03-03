To the editor -- Impossible things never happen. The absurdity of politicians distracting from “now” by litigating the past destroys credibility. Our future matters, focus there.

Energy independence provides national security and reduces inflation. Optimized energy systems of all types lessen energy pollution as efficiency reduces fuel, thereby minimizing carbon emissions, regardless of the source. Notably, solar, wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, carbon or geothermal all own environmental challenges.

American manufacturing (inside our borders) and reducing regulations (enhancing self-sufficiency) increase our security. Peace through strength (including leadership) is proven strategy, enhancing world peace and national security.

Energy independence coupled with strategic manufacturing stabilize the economy. Deregulation and limiting government (including removing the 2017 tax reform sunset and capping expenditures), benefits women, minorities and the poor, who most need these benefits (plus entrepreneurial zones).

Domestically, American justice (one standard, fair results, independent of the criminal) and educational focus on learning skills (where money following each child allows parental control and schools teach how to think, not what to think) are paramount.

America First policy (not one person) provides these blessings. Results matter, engage a future with tangibly proven outcomes.

WALT WEGENER

Toppenish