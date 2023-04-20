Supreme Court Thomas Luxury Trips

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Thomas said Friday, April 7, that he was not required to disclose the many trips he and his wife took that were paid for by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. The nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica reported Thursday that Thomas, who has been a justice for more than 31 years, has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips from Crow nearly every year.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP

To the editor — It has been said in several news stories on the Justice Clarence Thomas stench that Harlan Crow did not have business before the Supreme Court of the United States. Yet Crow was on the Board of the American Enterprise Institute, which has submitted amicus briefs.

As I understand it, up until this year SCOTUS required parties submitting an amicus brief to file a motion for leave to file the brief, and then only a handful of briefs were accepted. I am not sure how amicus briefs were accepted under the old system, but I wonder if Justice Thomas was involved in decisions to accept AEI briefs.

Just as Justice Abe Fortas did when confronted with an ethical issue, Justice Thomas should resign to restore credibility and integrity to SCOTUS.

EDWARD LISOWSKI

Yakima