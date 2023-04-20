To the editor — It has been said in several news stories on the Justice Clarence Thomas stench that Harlan Crow did not have business before the Supreme Court of the United States. Yet Crow was on the Board of the American Enterprise Institute, which has submitted amicus briefs.
As I understand it, up until this year SCOTUS required parties submitting an amicus brief to file a motion for leave to file the brief, and then only a handful of briefs were accepted. I am not sure how amicus briefs were accepted under the old system, but I wonder if Justice Thomas was involved in decisions to accept AEI briefs.
Just as Justice Abe Fortas did when confronted with an ethical issue, Justice Thomas should resign to restore credibility and integrity to SCOTUS.
EDWARD LISOWSKI
Yakima