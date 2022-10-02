To the editor — In response to Daniel Smith (Sept. 27 letters page) and others who want to dump Dan Newhouse, please consider this. No one was angrier or more offended than I was at his vote to impeach President Trump. However, he did not vote yea on the second impeachment vote.
But I am a big girl and able to see a bigger picture than my hurt feelings. Holding the Republican seat is ALL that is important. Too many Republican choices will hand the seat over to the Democrats.
Newhouse will keep our electricity costs down by saving our dams, and will vote conservative most of the time. He is a skilled politician and supports our agriculture.
Nothing good can come from giving an inexperienced Democrat a wedge in. Keep the faith, and the seat, Republicans.
Hold your nose if you have to, but vote for Dan Newhouse.
BONNIE MOORE
Yakima