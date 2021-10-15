To the editor -- If Kay Funk truly knew the character of the candidates she has attacked, I would not be this compelled to respond. "Shoot people?"
It's a disappointing and disconcerting commentary to make such a dishonest statement regarding one's faith.
After attending a debate between LaDon Linde and Autumn Torres, Autumn won hands down! She is passionate about the future of our country, and willing to work for what is best for the residents of Yakima. She is a lifelong resident, knows agriculture and owner of a small business.
Let's talk qualifications, experience and knowledge, not fabricated character assassination.
TONI BALLARD
Yakima