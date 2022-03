To the editor -- Rob Phillips' March 9 article brought back some fond memories.

In the '50s, Bachelor's Creek was a neighborhood favorite. Just a short bicycle ride away.

The kids today have a great place to fish. The girls and boys can go to Reflection Pond in Sarg Hubbard Park.

Unfortunately the season is real short because of all the illegal fishing. I don't know why the Department of Fish and Wildlife allows those poachers to fish there.

STEVE NOCULA

Yakima