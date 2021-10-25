To the editor -- The recent YHR article regarding the removal of Nelson Dam on the Naches River was informative. However, the dam is not as old as indicated in the story (1920s).
The original dam and irrigation diversions were built with no upstream fish passage or fish screens to prevent juvenile anadromous and resident fish mortality. Fish screens were installed in the Naches-Cowiche Canal in the 1950s by the Washington Department of Fisheries -- Yakima Screen Shop. But the city of Yakima General Diversion remained unscreened with no juvenile fish bypass system.
By the early 1980s the dam was failing and threatening the ability to divert water. The two irrigation entities and federal, state and Yakama Nation fish agencies worked to secure funding to construct a new dam with a fish ladder on the west (left) bank, which was completed in 1985. In the early 1990s, new fish screens with fish bypasses were constructed in both irrigation diversions. Adult fish could swim or jump over the new dam at higher flows, but had to use the fish ladder at low flow. Unfortunately, continuous bedload accumulation in the dam forebay and ladder exit blocked effective fish passage. The roughened channel will fix this problem.
JOHN EASTERBROOKS
WDFW Regional Fish Program manager and Yakima Screen Shop Supervisor (retired)
Yakima