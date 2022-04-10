To the editor -- I’m now hearing loud grumbling about the Herald’s change of print publication days. Not getting the paper every morning is a weird change in my schedule.

It’s a serious loss to our community. The Yakima Herald-Republic has been a source of truthful information covering both sides of political issues and keeping us up to date about cultural events. It’s a great little publication for a small, mostly conservative, city.

The financial problems causing the change can be partially blamed on us. Too many of us didn’t subscribe, dropped our subscriptions or didn’t place ads in the classifieds. Too many are getting news, or what they think is real news, from the internet. Those sources are mostly opinion and are not responsible journalism.

If we’re lucky the Herald will survive. Get your subscription now and help keep real news in Yakima.

ANNIE BRINGLOE

Yakima