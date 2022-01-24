To the editor -- Our democracy is under assault. As renowned analyst Fareed Zakaria’s CNN documentary recently affirmed, the Trumpian lies, racism and debunked conspiracy theories promoting dictatorship have largely taken over the rank and file of the Republican Party. Lonely U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., lamenting the fact, is not running for re-election because of it.
Last May I wrote that “Very seldom I agree with Liz Cheney on policy ... but right now Liz Cheney is my No. 1 hero ... because she may become most instrumental in saving our democracy.”
Eight months later she is still my No. 1 hero. Unfortunately, the increasing cowardice of most Republican legislators has further facilitated the trend toward Trumpian dictatorship, with people of color likely the primary scapegoats.
Today a courageous Republican congresswoman intent on saving our democracy, like Liz Cheney, is much more important than agreement on policy. Washington state Republican U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were two of only 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, but have been quiet about it since. The only other Republican U.S. representative from Washington, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, has never shown any courage to stand up to Trump.
NORM LUTHER
Spokane