To the editor — With due respect to A. Rice's training and service as a safety officer (letters to the editor of May 10), the starting assumption that others are as well trained as the letter writer in the proper use of firearms is, is not something I want to bet my life on. Not these days.

Even veteran police officers and battle-hardened soldiers will tell you that when the adrenaline hits your system during an actual life-and-death moment, a few hours of training isn't sufficient. Many — no, make that most — of our "pistol-packin' papa" types don't have the level of training necessary to do what A. Rice describes.

If extensive training were required before we handed out a concealed weapons permit, many of us would breathe a lot easier. If mental stability was a given for all those who choose to open-carry in our parks and stores, there might be no problem. But neither scenario is likely anytime soon.

Until then, a little common sense on where to show off your symbolic manhood would be appreciated.

JOHN FROST

Yakima