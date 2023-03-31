To the editor — My faith in our local counties was buoyed by the fentanyl town hall meeting last Thursday night at PNWU.
Megan Meyer Tweedy exhibited her compassion and talent for rallying people for the greater good. She was able to assemble a world-renowned expert on opioid disorder, government agencies, our talented medical community, law enforcement, and concerned citizens in a safe and constructive environment to discuss ways to mitigate the damage being done to our Valley by this disease.
If we can tackle opioid disorder, we can solve several other societal challenges in tandem.
Great job, Yakima, great job, Megan and team. And thank you, YH-R for the coverage.
MIKE PREACHER
Yakima