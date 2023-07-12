To the edtitor — Regarding the proposed fence on the Naches Parkway, I find it disheartening that the Yakima City Council is considering spending over $190,000 on a fence to block off a public grassy area because those who are homeless have the audacity to look for a shady spot.
Public spaces are meant for everyone, not just those fortunate enough to have homes. Homelessness is a complex issue, and blaming these individuals for all the problems in our community is both unfair and counterproductive. We must address the root causes of homelessness and provide comprehensive solutions, rather than resorting to exclusionary measures.
Even more frustrating is that while the city is willing to spend thousands on a fence, it neglected the opportunity to secure millions for affordable housing. The proposed 1/10 of 1% affordable housing sales tax, which would have a minimal impact on individuals' finances, could have generated $2-3 million annually toward addressing housing needs in Yakima. Unfortunately, Councilmembers Byers and Cousens voted against this initiative, leaving vital funding on the table.
If we genuinely want to solve the homelessness issue, the City Council must prioritize the provision of sufficient housing for all their constituents. Build houses — not fences.
STEVE HILL
Yakima