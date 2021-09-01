To the editor -- The city of Yakima's recent decision to erect a fence around the median on Naches Avenue is extremely disappointing. Estimates suggest that 50-60 people were displaced by the city's actions. Yakima's growing housing crisis means that hundreds of people are without a home at a time when being out of doors can be hazardous for one’s health.
While leaving the people dwelling on the Naches Avenue median undisturbed would not have addressed the health impacts of prolonged exposure to smoke-polluted air, it would have, at a bare minimum demonstrated respect for the dignity and ingenuity of the community living on the median. Simply making referrals to the overburdened and underfunded network of social service providers in Yakima is not an adequate response to displacing 50–60 individuals.
There are policy solutions to the structural problem of homelessness: rapid re-housing, permanent supportive housing, increased investment in public housing, expanded rental subsidies and other policies could be implemented to change the reality we see on the street today. Instead, I see the city of Yakima prioritizing the health of the grass over the health of our fellow Yakima residents. I believe we can and must do better.
KEALLY CIESLIK
Yakima