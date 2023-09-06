Feds must help shut off the flow of fentanyl
To the editor — A couple of years ago, our hot water tank decided to spring a leak the day we were supposed to leave for the weekend.
It was a bit of a mess, as it was in the dead of winter.
So, what is the first thing one should do when such an event occurs?
Get a mop?
Grab a bunch of towels?
Soak up the water with whatever is handy?
Shut the water off?
The flood of fentanyl has spread all over the country, with towns, cities and counties trying to stop the flow. While the spread is critical, the drugs keep flowing into the U.S. because of the federal government. Biden has not closed the border — shut off the water.
The first and most critical action is to stop the flow at the source and not leave cities, towns and counties to mop up the problem that was caused by the federal government in the first place.
RON ANDERSON
Yakima